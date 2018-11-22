Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 12

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 12.

Scan through all 32 teams by division, or click here to jump ahead to your favorite team:

AFC EAST

Tight end Charles Clay did not practice Wednesday and has not practiced since injuring his hamstring Nov. 4 against the Bears. With only one practice remaining this week, on Friday, it is unlikely he plays Sunday against the Jaguars. Clay's snaps in rookie quarterback Josh Allen's expected return to the lineup will continue to go to second-year tight end Jason Croom, who has 13 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown this season. -- Mike Rodak

Kenyan Drake and DeVante Parker were limited participants in practice wearing red noncontact jerseys due to their shoulder injuries, adding concern about Sunday. Parker looks like he has more of an uphill climb to play than Drake. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil declared he will play Sunday after missing last week's game with a knee injury. Right tackle Ja'Wuan James was less certain, but he practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday, which betters his chances to give it a go. Those possible returns along with Ryan Tannehill's coming back after a five-game absence should boost Miami's struggling offense. -- Cameron Wolfe

Editor's Picks Week 12 Power Rankings: Why every NFL team is thankful It's easy to count the blessings of the one-loss teams, but what about the cellar-dwellers? We have reasons all 32 teams should give thanks.

Starting right guard Shaq Mason, arguably the team's best offensive lineman, appears to be on the cusp of returning after missing the past two games with a calf injury. And, of course, tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to return after being held out of three of the past four games (back, ankle injuries). So coming off the bye week, the Patriots appear to be getting healthier as they begin their push for the final six games of the season. -- Mike Reiss

From all indications, rookie QB Sam Darnold (foot strain) will miss his second straight game, meaning another start for Josh McCown. Wisely, the Jets are being cautious with Darnold, who hasn't practiced since suffering the injury in Week 9. WR Robby Anderson (ankle) could miss another game, removing their only deep threat. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

All indications point to Lamar Jackson making his second NFL start. Coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that it would be tough for Joe Flacco to play this week with an injured hip, and Flacco didn't practice on Wednesday. Flacco has a better chance of returning next week, which will force the Ravens to make a decision at starting quarterback. For now, expect Jackson to face the Raiders, who have the NFL's No. 26 defense. -- Jamison Hensley

Will A.J. Green play this week after missing two games? Marvin Lewis hinted the star wideout might make his return this week. The Bengals didn't practice Green on Wednesday, but Lewis said he would practice later in the week, which is a good sign for Green, who has been dealing with a toe injury. -- Katherine Terrell

Interim coach Gregg Williams said the Browns are as healthy as they've been all season, and he's right. Center J.C. Tretter was the only player not to practice, due to a sprained ankle, but he's played all season after missing practices due to the ankle. The Browns even welcomed Terrance Mitchell back on designated to return from injured reserve status; he can play for the first time Dec. 9 against Carolina. -- Pat McManamon

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) remains a concern after missing Wednesday's practice. He's one of the defense's key pass-rushers but could miss his second consecutive game. The team is depleted at right tackle with Marcus Gilbert progressing slowly through a knee injury, but Matt Feiler (pectoral), the starter the last month, should perk up in time for Sunday. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

The Texans lost both starting guards, Zach Fulton (shoulder) and Senio Kelemete (ankle), to injury in the first half on Sunday against the Redskins. Greg Mancz came in for Fulton at right guard and rookie tackle Martinas Rankin replaced Kelemete at left guard. Bill O'Brien said Monday that both injuries are "short-term," and the Texans do have an extra day off this week because they play on Monday night. If only one of Fulton or Kelemete misses the Texans' Week 12 game against the Titans, expect Mancz to fill in. -- Sarah Barshop

Center Ryan Kelly has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami due to a sprained left MCL. Kelly has been playing at a Pro Bowl level on an offensive line that has not given up a sack in five straight games, and helped the Colts rush for more than 200 yards in back-to-back games. Evan Boehm will start at center Sunday. Boehm has not started at center since he was in college at Missouri in 2015. -- Mike Wells

Right guard A.J. Cann is dealing with a hamstring injury and the Jaguars are hopeful he'll be able to play. He left last Sunday's game and his replacement, Chris Reed, really struggled in pass protection. The Jaguars are already without C Brandon Linder (knee) and are working on their fourth left tackle. The Jaguars want to pound the football, and having Cann would give them at least a solid right side of the line to run behind. -- Michael DiRocco

Titans QB Marcus Mariota was limited in practice on Wednesday after being taken out of last week's game against the Colts due to a stinger. Mariota said the stinger isn't related to his previous injury that limited his ability to grip the ball and caused him to miss a Week 2 game against the Texans. Mike Vrabel said they'll continue to monitor Mariota's injury, and isn't concerned about him playing after missing practice. Wide receiver Taywan Taylor also returned to practice after not participating over the past two weeks. He tried to get comfortable planting and changing direction in his routes, but still seemed to have issues with his turf toe injury. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Cornerback Bradley Roby began the week in the league's concussion protocol and did not participate in the team's practice on Wednesday. Roby, however, did work on a side field so he has at least been cleared for some activity and the Broncos are hopeful he can be cleared for Sunday's game against the Steelers. The Broncos also released cornerback Adam Jones this week, and Jones had played in the team's nickel and dime packages at times. In the end, the Broncos' secondary has a big job in front of it, given that the Steelers are No. 4 in the league in passing at 312.5 yards per game, just ahead of the high-powered Rams. -- Jeff Legwold

Time is running out for S Eric Berry to play this season, but the Chiefs have kept him on their active roster in anticipation that he would return at some point. The Chiefs have yet to commit to his return but remain hopeful it could happen after this week's bye. "If he feels comfortable and the docs are good with it and he's good with it, then we'll start easing him in," coach Andy Reid said. -- Adam Teicher

As they have done in the past, the Chargers made Wednesday a veteran maintenance day for tight end Antonio Gates. With six games left this season, the Chargers want to make sure the 38-year-old Gates is healthy and rested on game day. The expectation is that Gates will be available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. -- Eric D. Williams

It was essentially a straight swap, the Raiders releasing Michael Crabtree and then signing Jordy Nelson. But aside from a huge first half at Miami in Week 3, Nelson has provided little to the Raiders' offense. And after missing last week's win at Arizona with a bone bruise on his knee, and a quickly proven-false Internet rumor that retirement was imminent, Nelson is aiming to return Sunday at Baltimore ... which is where Crabtree now plays. Without Nelson, Martavis Bryant (knee), Amari Cooper (traded to Dallas) and Brandon LaFell (Achilles tendon), the Raiders' wide receiver corps is comprised of Seth Roberts, Marcell Ateman and Keon Hatcher. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

The Cowboys will be closer to a full complement of defensive linemen against Washington with Antwaun Woods (concussion) and Daniel Ross (calf) cleared to play. However, Taco Charlton (shoulder) is questionable, and will work out before the game. Pro Bowl offensive linemen Tyron Smith (stinger) and Zack Martin (knee) are also listed as questionable but will play. Reserve center Adam Redmond will not play because of a concussion, which means Martin will be called upon if something were to happen to Joe Looney in the game. -- Todd Archer

The Giants are remarkably healthy for Week 12. Defensive lineman Kerry Wynn (concussion) was the only player on the active roster who didn't practice Wednesday. Most of the Giants' top players haven't missed a game this season. It makes it even more head-scratching that they're 3-7 and in last place in the NFC East. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles' secondary is in tatters. Cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox all missed practice Wednesday. Out of this group, it appears Douglas and Maddox have the best chance of playing. Either way, they're going to be short-handed against Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants. The one piece of good injury news is that DT Tim Jernigan (herniated disk) is on track to make his 2018 debut. -- Tim McManus

The Redskins won't have running back Chris Thompson against Dallas on Thursday, but there's still some hope that left tackle Trent Williams (thumb) and corner Quinton Dunbar (shin) might return. Both would provide a big boost. Williams was close to returning vs. Houston on Sunday, but the Redskins still weren't sure if he'd be able to grip with his right thumb. If he can't, he won't play. Dunbar said he feels good, but the real test is running in game action. He will be careful, saying that when he tried to play with his nerve injury in Week 9, it set him back. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to miss Thursday's game at Detroit because of a right shoulder injury. Trubisky, who is officially listed as doubtful for the game, will be replaced by veteran backup Chase Daniel. Chicago also elevated veteran Tyler Bray off the practice squad to the active roster to be its No. 2 quarterback on Thursday. The Bears also announced that tight end Adam Shaheen (concussion) and linebacker Aaron Lynch (concussion) did not make the trip to Detroit. -- Jeff Dickerson

It's going to be a short-handed week for the Lions at their offensive skill positions with WR Marvin Jones Jr. (knee) and RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) both not playing against the Bears on Thanksgiving. While the Lions are going to have to figure out some plan for offense without two of their bigger playmakers, they'll lean more on Kenny Golladay for the second straight week to have a big game. Don't be surprised if Theo Riddick gets a bunch of work, too. -- Michael Rothstein

Coach Mike McCarthy said Jimmy Graham was going to try to play with a broken thumb, but he didn't practice on Wednesday. In fact, he kept his hands in his pockets so no one could even get a look at what kind of protection he had on his hand. Graham injured it last Thursday at Seattle. Meanwhile, receiver Randall Cobb, who has missed five of the past seven games with a hamstring injury, was back doing at least individual drills and running. The secondary, however, still had plenty of issues. Kevin King (hamstring), Bashaud Breeland (groin) and Raven Greene (foot) did not practice, but Kentrell Brice (ankle) returned. -- Rob Demovsky

The Vikings have a lengthy injury report coming out of their loss in Chicago. Andrew Sendejo (groin), David Morgan (knee), Ben Gedeon (concussion) and Stephen Weatherly (not football related/shoulder) were all nonparticipants in the first day of practice for Green Bay. Adam Thielen was limited again with a low back/calf injury despite playing vs. Chicago, and there's a belief that he may be dealing with that injury for a while, though it shouldn't keep him out of games unless it worsens. Tom Compton (knee), Mike Remmers (low back) and Chad Beebe (hamstring) were also limited. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

It's no surprise the Falcons declared Deion Jones out for Thursday night's game vs. the Saints. The big question now is if they'll rest him for the remainder of the season coming off right foot surgery. Jones was activated from injured reserve with hopes of getting back in the lineup, but the Falcons' slim playoff hopes make it a wiser choice to sit him until 2019. -- Vaughn McClure

The good news is wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) may be available for Sunday after missing the past four games. He was limited on Wednesday. The bad news is wide receiver Devin Funchess missed practice with a back injury. Funchess didn't appear too hindered by the back in the locker room after practice. Coach Ron Rivera said "we'll see how he is tomorrow" when asked about Funchess' status for the Seahawks. Funchess is coming off one of his worst games, dropping five passes in a loss in his hometown of Detroit. -- David Newton

Saints rookie WR Tre'Quan Smith (foot) and rookie DE Marcus Davenport (toe) are both questionable after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday. Smith, who had a breakout game Sunday with 10 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, said he feels good and ready and said, "In my eyes, I'm playing tomorrow." Davenport has missed the past three games with the injury, but returned to practice this week .-- Mike Triplett

The Bucs' biggest injuries remain weakside linebacker Lavonte David, who missed last week's game against the Giants with a sprained MCL in his knee; strong safety Justin Evans, who is dealing with a big toe injury and was in a walking boot earlier this week; and defensive end Vinny Curry, who is recovering from a high ankle sprain. Curry was able to practice Wednesday, while Evans and David were off to the side working with trainers. With Curry, it's a recurrence of an injury he had earlier this season, and there's a belief that he came back too soon, so the Bucs will proceed with caution. Evans' biggest issue with the toe is that it's impacting his ability to run and cover a large area of the field; to make matters worse for the Bucs, fellow safety Jordan Whitehead is out with a concussion, making the team thin at the position. As for David, it's miraculous that he was able to play a quarter of a game against the Redskins after suffering the injury, and was still fairly effective tackling Adrian Peterson. It may make sense to hold him out at least another week in hopes he might be ready for Carolina in Week 13. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The Cardinals may be without left tackle D.J. Humphries for Sunday's game against the Chargers as his knee injury continues to improve. Coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that he's "hopeful" Humphries will play in Los Angeles. If he doesn't, then rookie Korey Cunningham is expected to get his second straight start on an already-thin offensive line that's beginning to get decimated by injuries. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams have no serious injuries among players on the active roster, but the Week 12 bye week comes at the perfect time to allow some nagging bumps and bruises to heal, along with Todd Gurley II's ankle. Sean McVay said Gurley's ankle was "rolled up on" early against the Chiefs, which limited him some throughout the game. But McVay said that Gurley would be "fine" going forward. -- Lindsey Thiry

The 49ers are as healthy as they've been in some time coming off the bye week and look to be getting some key pieces back, but there are still questions about receiver Pierre Garcon as he works his way back from a knee injury. He's not quite at full speed yet, and the Niners will have to monitor him as the week goes on before making a determination about his availability for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. -- Nick Wagoner

Pete Carroll said the Seahawks will take all the time they need with linebacker K.J. Wright, seemingly an indication that the team thinks his troublesome knee will keep him out for at least another week. The Seahawks are otherwise in good shape. They had every starter aside from Wright available for last Thursday's game against Green Bay, and they'll benefit from having an extra three days of rest before heading to Carolina. -- Brady Henderson