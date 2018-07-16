        <
          Serena Williams climbs 153 spots in WTA rankings after run at Wimbledon

          Serena Williams reflects on her Wimbledon journey and what lies ahead after losing to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final. (1:31)

          LONDON -- Serena Williams climbed 153 spots in the WTA rankings after her runner-up finish at Wimbledon, putting her back into the top 30.

          Williams is ranked 28th in the list published Monday. At Wimbledon, the former No. 1 was playing only her fourth tournament after returning from childbirth, but she still reached the final before losing to Angelique Kerber of Germany.

          Kerber climbed six spots to No. 4, with Simona Halep holding onto the top ranking despite going out in the third round at the All England Club.

          Kevin Anderson climbed into the men's top 5 for the first time after his run to the Wimbledon final put him in fifth place, while champion Novak Djokovic jumped 11 spots to No. 10. Rafael Nadal, who lost to Djokovic in the semifinals, remains No. 1.

