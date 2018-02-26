We're two races into the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, and already the stats are flying. And we're not just talking percent chance of rain, although that was the dominant number all weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Here's where we'll regularly reset and revisit the key numbers coming out of race weekend.

Jimmie Johnson in unfamiliar territory

With a 27th-place finish at Atlanta, Johnson has now gone 25 races since his last win, the longest winless streak of his Cup series career, which began full time in 2002.

But with the series heading to Las Vegas this week, there is some good news. Every time Johnson has had a winless streak of 18 or more races (this is the sixth time he has done it), the drought was snapped at a 1.5-mile race, much like Vegas.

Despite the smaller fields this season, Johnson's average finish of 32.5 through two races is his worst mark in any season. The previous worst came last year (26.5), when Johnson set career lows in top-5s, top-10s, average finish and laps led.

Harvick nears 100th national series wins

For a fifth straight Atlanta race, Kevin Harvick led the most laps. But this time he closed the deal, winning for the first time in those five races, and for the first time at Atlanta since March 2001, ending a 26-race winless drought at the track.

"Happy" has led 907 laps over the past five Atlanta races, 761 more than second-place Jimmie Johnson and 55 percent of the total laps run there. But this is about more than just his dominance at Atlanta.

Harvick picked up his 38th career Cup series win, to go along with the 47th career Xfinity Series win he picked up Saturday. Add that to his 14 Camping World Truck Series wins, and you get a total of 99 national series wins (feel free to rest your calculator).

Only three drivers have reached 100 wins across all three national series: Richard Petty (all 200 in Cup), Kyle Busch (183: 43 Cup, 91 Xfinity, 49 Truck) and David Pearson (106: 105 Cup, 1 Xfinity).

Just missing the 100 mark are Jeff Gordon (98), Dale Earnhardt (97), Darrell Waltrip (97) and Mark Martin (96).

It was a banner day for Stewart-Haas Racing

Any day you can pick up a victory is a good day, so Sunday was pretty good for Stewart-Haas Racing, and it might have been the best day in the history of the organization.

Clint Bowyer finished third; Kurt Busch was eighth (his 52 laps led was more than he had led in the previous 59 races combined and the most he has led in a race since early in the 2016 season); and Aric Almirola finished 13th.

It was just the second time in team history that Stewart-Haas has had four cars finish 13th or better, the other came in last year's first New Hampshire race (Harvick was fifth, Bowyer seventh, Busch eighth and Danica Patrick 13th). But it didn't have the win or multiple top-5 finishes in that race.

This is also the second time the team has had multiple drivers lead at least 50 laps in a race, outside of short tracks where they run 400-500 laps. The other? The 2016 Atlanta race, when it was also Kevin Harvick (131) and Kurt Busch (62).