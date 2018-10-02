NFL Africa Zone: The 'Kamara, Find New Routes' edition

Ndamukong Suh joins SVP as he's looking forward to cleaning up the Rams defense heading into the next game. (1:02)

We're a quarter of the way through the regular NFL season and the majority of teams are still in flux. But sides like the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs are having no such issues as they remain unbeaten.

Most players are still finding their footing too, but some are firmly established, with a number of African players putting in repeatedly superb performances.

Player of the Week

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints Running back #41)

The 23-year-old Liberian-American ran for 134 yards on 19 carries including a 49-yard run for a touchdown to wrap up a three-touchdown game.

The running game is just half of what Kamara brings to the table, and the energetic second-year back finished with five receptions for 47 yards on nine targets in the Saints 33-18 win over the New York Giants.

Kamara's performance, on the back of his record-breaking effort last week, led to Saints coach Sean Payton, normally less that effusive in his praise, talking Kamara up post-game.

Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns for the Saints against the Giants. Al Bello/Getty Images

Notable Performances

Ndamukong Suh (Los Angeles Rams Nose Tackle # 93)

The Cameroonian-American showed up when it counted in the Thursday night victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Suh did the damage first before his linemate Aaron Donald helped finish off the Vikes.

Suh brought down QB Kirk Cousins for one of the four sacks recorded by the Rams defense. Add in two tackles, two QB hits, one pass break up, a fumble recovery, as well as multiple QB pressures, and Suh had himself a very good night.

Keeping Suh and/or Donald away from opposing QBs for four quarters is almost as difficult a task as stopping Rams coach Sean McVay's offense. The rest of the league is on notice as the 4-0 Rams' interior linemen continue manhandling opposing centers and guards.

play 1:02 Suh: 'Defensively we've got some work to do' Ndamukong Suh joins SVP as he's looking forward to cleaning up the Rams defense heading into the next game.

Mohamed Sanu (Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver #12)

Playing against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, Mo Sanu caught six passes for 111 yards on nine targets from QB Matt Ryan. Despite the 37-36 loss for the Falcons, the Sierra-Leonean showed his relevance and importance in the Falcons offense, alongside fellow receivers Julio Jones and the rookie Calvin Ridley.

Heading to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday, Sanu will be licking his chops at the prospect of facing the porous Steelers secondary and he might be in for a similar performance, with at least a touchdown, in week five.

Romeo Okwara (Detroit Lions Defensive End #95)

Each week, Nigeria-born Okwara gets more comfortable in the Lions' defense, and displays the attributes that made them snap up the University of Notre Dame product after the New York Giants waived him prior to the season.

Last week, Okwara displayed some athletic tackling in the Lions' win over the New England Patriots. In week four, Okwara had two tackles and one sack (unofficially two sacks as the second was flagged for a very questionable unnecessary roughness penalty) in the Lions 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Okwara's has been among the bright spots for a Lions defensive line that's missing Ghanaian pro-bowl edge rusher Ziggy Ansah.

Players to Watch in Week Five

C.J. Uzomah of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in September. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

C.J. Uzomah - Cincinnati Bengals Tight End - vs Miami Dolphins

With the Bengals' No. 1 tight end, Tyler Eifert, out with a broken ankle sustained in the loss to the Falcons, Uzomah will be expected to step into the breach against Miami and provide QB Andy Dalton with a dependable option to go to when he isn't throwing to Tyler Boyd or Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green.

Emmanuel Ogbah - Cleveland Browns Defensive End - vs Baltimore Ravens

After returning from a sprained ankle injury that saw him miss the last two Browns games, Ogbah played 74 defensive snaps in the loss to Oakland on Sunday.

This week the Browns play the Ravens, and Ogbah will be going up against an offensive line that impressed over the past couple of weeks, specifically right tackle James Hurst, who played a big part in shutting out Von Miller of the Denver Broncos in week three.

Ogbah will need to take advantage of the extra attention that will be shown to fellow DE Myles Garrett on the other side of the defensive line.

Jahleel Addae - Los Angeles Chargers Safety - vs Oakland Raiders

The Chargers let San Francisco 49ers backup QB C.J. Beathard air it out on Sunday and he almost led the 49ers to victory. This week the Chargers go up against a Raiders team coming off a win that saw receivers Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant, as well as running back Marshawn Lynch, all have big games. Addae will have his work cut out for him when playing the run and when providing coverage downfield.