OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale criticized quarterbacks who are looking to draw roughing the passer penalties by dropping to the ground.

Martindale was specifically asked about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who received flak for falling down after getting hit in the head by Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on Monday night.

"Let's not turn this into the NBA flop fest," Martindale said Thursday. "Because now the quarterbacks are making a mockery of it to the officials and the league. Now, you're insulting the officials and the league if you do that."

Roethlisberger told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that it was good call because Pierre-Paul's cast hit his helmet, although he acknowledged that he "might've went to the ground a little bit to sell it."

Ravens safety Eric Weddle, who is friends with Roethlisberger, joked about the consequences of the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback doing that again.

"I'm going to tell him right now: If he ends up flopping or trying to extend when I got him in a bear hug, I'm going to fight him on the field and we'll both get kicked out," said Weddle, who stressed afterward that he was just having fun.

The Ravens, who've only been penalized once for roughing the passer this season, have been drilled on how to land in a way where you don't put your body weight on the quarterback while making a sack.

"If you will, it's a rodeo stop-drop-and-roll tackle," Martindale said. "I'm just trying to give you words to describe it, but that's what it ends up looking like, and everybody tries to do that. You can see on our tape, that's what we're trying to do. I know that's the hot topic right now, and nobody really cares what I think about it. I mean, really, come on."