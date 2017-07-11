Manchester United correspondent Rob Dawson goes through the latest crop of players linked to the club. (3:42)

Manchester United will try to push through a deal for Ivan Perisic before Inter Milan head to China for their preseason tour next week, sources have told ESPN FC.

United and the Serie A side are still apart in their valuation of the winger, whom Jose Mourinho has identified as the next summer arrival at Old Trafford.

Inter are refusing to lower their €55 million asking price for the Croatian. However, United value Perisic at closer to €40 million.

Inter fly to China on July 18 before moving on to Singapore on July 25. United would like to tie up a deal before the trip, but it would mean the Italian club agreeing to a compromise over the fee.

New Inter boss Luciano Spalletti wants Perisic, who has joined up with his teammates for a training camp in Italy, to stay at the club, but admitted on Sunday he had become "distracted" by talk of a move to United.

Spalletti is due to talk to Perisic this week, which could lead to a breakthrough in negotiations before Inter fly to the Far East.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward did not fly to the United States with players and staff on Sunday, choosing instead to stay behind in London. He is due to arrive in Los Angeles next week.

Mourinho turned his attention to Perisic after getting nowhere with Chelsea in his bid to sign Willian, and United are convinced Perisic would like to move to Old Trafford if they can agree a fee.

The 28-year-old moved from Borussia Dortmund to Wolfsburg for €8 million in 2013 and signed for Inter in 2015 for €16 million.