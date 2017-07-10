Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim says that there could be more players leaving the club this summer. (0:39)

Monaco sporting director Antonio Cordon says a decision on Kylian Mbappe's future will be taken soon but he is confident the striker wants to remain with the Ligue 1 champions.

Mbappe, 18, has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation after enjoying an impressive breakthrough campaign with Monaco last season.

Madrid reportedly lead the chase for the France international, who scored 29 times in 31 starts last term, with the European champions ready to table a world-record bid to secure his services.

However, Monaco sporting director Cordon told Cadena Ser that Mbappe, who signed a contract through to 2019 at the Stade Louis II just 12 months ago, will still be at the Principality club for the upcoming campaign.

.

"I think he wants to stay at Monaco. I have no knowledge of any offer from Real Madrid," Cordon said. "Journalists have a lot of information, but I can't say what his priority is today.

"Each player takes decisions and takes a different path. They're personal decisions that must be taken with a lot of calmness. He has a lot of options because he's a great player. We'll know the outcome soon."

Cordon revealed last week that his own departure from Monaco is imminent.