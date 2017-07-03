Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez has confirmed that he has made a decision about his future and will announce it after the Confederations Cup final. (0:21)

Alexis Sanchez must leave Arsenal if he is to fulfil his ambition of winning the Champions League, Chile legend Ivan Zamorano has told SFR Sport.

Sanchez, 28, is heading into the final year of his Arsenal contract and, with no Champions League football for the Gunners next year, has been widely tipped to leave.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Confederations Cup final defeat to Germany, Sanchez, who scored 24 Premier League goals in 38 appearances last season, said his future is "clear" but would not be drawn on details.

And Zamorano, 50, said he believed the attacker needed to leave if he wanted to lift European club football's biggest prize.

"I think Alexis knows very well what he has to do. He's a guy who has goals and ambitions, they're fundamental to making a choice," he said. "I think he likes to win.

"What he wants, above all, is to win the Champions League, and I don't think he'll have that possibility at Arsenal.

"He must know that he will be more useful in a bigger team. But it's his decision, his personal choice. Whatever happens, Alexis will be at the level he deserves to be and which he must achieve."