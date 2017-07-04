The FC crew assess the roles of Kellyn Acosta and Dom Dwyer for the U.S. going forward after strong showings against Ghana. (5:58)

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he is open to a move to Major League Soccer should the opportunity present itself.

The 31-year-old is currently contracted to Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, but is on loan to Al Ahli in the UAE.

"There is no interest right now," Gyan tells KweséESPN. "If there is interest, we will have to value certain things and come to an agreement before anything happens."

Gyan scored a beauty in Ghana's 2-1 defeat to the USA on Saturday to extend his record as the Black Stars' all-time leading scorer to 51 goals from 104 international games.

USA coach Bruce Arena admits the Ghana striker would be a good addition to the MLS, saying: "I certainly would love to have him, but I don't think I have a whole lot of say in that. I would put in a good word though."