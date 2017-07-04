Although the only confirmed acquisition so far this summer has been a new backup goalkeeper, Willy Caballero, it appears that Chelsea's defence could have a very different look to it next season.

Rumours have been gathering pace regarding a transfer in the region of £60 million for Juventus' Alex Sandro, which, if it comes to fruition, would make the Brazilian the world's most expensive defender. Other reports claim that Antonio Conte will make another raid on his homeland with a £29 million fee apparently agreed with Roma for their versatile stopper, Antonio Rudiger. Chelsea's defence might have been particularly impressive last season, but Conte is clearly not content to have them rest on their laurels.

Out of the two mooted transfers, the pursuit of Sandro is the most eye-catching. A key member of the Juventus team that reached the Champions League final and along the way prevented Barcelona's vaunted front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar from breaching their goal over the course of two legs, the 26-year-old would be a tremendous addition to the squad. A sound defender who contributes greatly in attack, he would slot in seamlessly at left wing-back.

Sandro's arrival would have implications on Marcos Alonso's immediate prospects, a player who confounded expectations by becoming a vital component of Chelsea's title-winning team. Clearly, a world-record transfer fee would see Sandro become Conte's first choice in his position. Such a turn of events would be harsh on the Spaniard, who was undoubtedly Chelsea's most improved player and most pleasant surprise by the end of last season. Nevertheless, Sandro would undoubtedly represent an upgrade on Alonso and therefore enhance Conte's eternal quest for perfection.

Reports linking Chelsea to Rudiger have been doing the rounds for a couple of years, but it now seems like there is some real progress being made. The German international is a rugged central defender who can play at right-back; however, he also featured on the left of a back three during his country's victorious Confederations Cup campaign. With Conte fond of having multiple systems to call upon and players comfortable playing in more than one spot, it is little surprise that he is impressed by Rudiger's adaptability.

It is far from clear whether he would be guaranteed a first-team place, as it is hard to know exactly who he would oust from the back three. David Luiz is secure in his role in the middle, where he patrols behind his defensive partners and uses his passing range to create from deep.

Gary Cahill has often been the subject of criticism from some demanding sections of Chelsea's support, though he had an excellent campaign last time out, chipping in with some crucial goals to go with his timely tackling. The club's on-field captain in John Terry's stead, he proved to be a more than capable leader.

Alex Sandro's goal capped Juventus' win on Saturday. Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

As pure defending goes, Cesar Azpilicueta is arguably the best of the lot. His conversion into a right-sided centre-back proved to be a revelation last term, and it seems unlikely that Conte would remove him from that position on a regular basis.

The purchases, should they happen, will be designed to give Chelsea options. In matches in which Chelsea might see less of the ball against a team with a rapacious attack -- a Champions League match against Barcelona, say -- Conte might decide to use Azpilicueta as a wing-back and deploy Rudiger or Kurt Zouma in the centre in a de facto back five. A similar ploy might be used against a team with a potent aerial threat with which height is deemed more valuable in the back line than pace and anticipation.

The addition of European football will necessitate greater use of the squad, which means that talented, reliable and experienced alternatives are needed. Chelsea were also extremely lucky with injuries last season, and while the medical staff have to be commended for that, an increased workload means that quality cover in almost every position is going to be needed if Chelsea are to continue their success.

The potential arrivals will also add genuine competition for places that were effectively set in stone in Conte's first season. For the most part, the team picked itself, but in order to keep improving, players need to be challenged and removed from their comfort zone. Adding variety also keeps opponents guessing, as intelligent tacticians will always identify a weakness in an established system or a player and try to exploit it. Both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho did that successfully last season, so it helps to have options available who can throw them off the scent.

It might seem like folly to disrupt a well-functioning part of the team, though equally it would be incredibly risky to merely maintain the status quo. Chelsea's failure to reinforce effectively in the summer transfer window of 2015 and the disastrous season that followed will tell you as much. In Rudiger and particularly Sandro, it looks like this time they are closing in on players who will make a good team even better.