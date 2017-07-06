Rumours GettyImages

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Andre Gray to West Ham United

Slaven Bilic's search for a dependable striker continues as the Daily Mail report that the Croatian boss is hoping to take advantage of the contract dispute to land Burnley striker Andre Gray this summer. The 26-year-old is unwilling to extend his current deal beyond 2018 and Sean Dyche doesn't want to lose him for free. In 26 starts, the forward scored nine goals in the Premier League and added three assists, showing enough for the Hammers to throw their hat in the ring to sign him before Everton do.

Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford

On Wednesday, Watford jumped to the head of the queue to make a permanent move for Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah this summer. The Independent report that the 22-year-old will be heading to Vicarage Road for a deal worth £5 million. With just one year left on his contract and just 159 Premier League minutes under Antonio Conte, the midfielder doesn't see a future for himself at Stamford Bridge. That won't be helped by the imminent arrival of former Manchester United transfer target Tiemoue Bakayoko and Chalobah will make a return to the club at which he spent a year on loan in 2012.

Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United

After months of trying to negotiate a deal for long-term target Alvaro Morata, Manchester United seem to have either given up, or changed direction, linked by the Daily Mail with a £100m move for Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian finished second behind Harry Kane with 25 Premier League goals and now he could be, once again, the striker to spearhead Jose Mourinho's attack. A known Chelsea transfer target, this would be a bold move from United and a blow to Conte's plans this summer.

Gylfi Sigurdsson to Tottenham Hotspur

Social media is a tricky place, a wrong word, bad timing and lack of thoughtfulness can do a lot of damage. On Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur released a video to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the London club signing Gylfi Sigurdsson. That sparked rumours of a pending deal to see the Iceland midfielder make his Spurs return. The 27-year-old is still a transfer target for Everton and Mauricio Pochettino will face a battle to re-sign him.

Philippe Coutinho to Paris Saint-Germain

A long-term transfer target for Barcelona, after being told that any move for Philippe Coutinho would cost them no less than £87m, Le10Sport in France believes that Paris Saint-Germain will test the waters with a £70m opening bid. The Brazil midfielder has a contract at Anfield until 2022, which he only signed at the start of the year. PSG need a marquee signing after losing the Ligue 1 title to Monaco, but landing Liverpool's playmaker will be a tough ask.