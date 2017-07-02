Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim says that there could be more players leaving the club this summer. (0:39)

TOP STORY: Arsenal won't give up on Mbappe

AS Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away from the principality this summer, with big-spenders Real Madrid and Manchester City both said to be interested in signing the 18-year-old.

But Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could land a surprise blow on his rivals with an incredible £125 million swoop for the striker, if the Sunday People is to be believed.

The paper says that Wenger "will use his French connections" to persuade Mbappe to join him for one last Premier League title push at the Emirates, with a guarantee of first-team football said to be on the table -- something that the likes of Real and Man City might not be able to offer.

Speculation over Mbappe's future is sure to escalate after the teenager erased Monaco from his Twitter profile on Saturday.

LIVE BLOG

21.43 BST: Records are indeed made to be broken and nowhere is that more true than in the world of football transfers. The Mirror is reporting a study with a "football finance expert" that suggests the era of the €200m fee is not far off, with the likes of Dele Alli, Neymar and Harry Kane among the names that could be in the new elite club.

21.19 BST: Big news on Merseyside, as ESPN FC sources say Burnley's Michael Keane is set to undergo a medical with Everton on Monday ahead of a move worth somewhere in the region of £25m.

20.57 BST: AC Milan are standing firm on their contract offer for teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma amid interest from some of the world's top clubs, according to the Sun. The Rossoneri's £167,000-a-week deal remains on the table after the 18-year-old first threatened to leave the club before deciding he wanted to stay on after major blowback from the team's fans.

20.34 BST: Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Napoli have rejected a £15m bid from Arsenal for Jorginho. Arsene Wenger is a long-time admirer of the Italian, who looks set to remain in Serie A for now despite not being a guaranteed starter at the San Paolo.

20.18 BST: Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez has completed a move to Everton, according to Sky Sports. The 21-year-old Spaniard is set to sign a five-year deal on Monday ahead of the switch to Goodison Park.

19.57 BST: More from the Sun, with a report that Leicester are willing to bide their time in a move Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson, with the Foxes believing the £25m valuation for the centre-half is too high. Everton, Southampton and Tottenham have all been linked with the 24-year-old as well.

19.35 BST: After completing a loan move from Roma to Sporting Lisbon, Ivory Coast striker Seydou Doumbia has told his new club's website that he's thrilled to join up with the Portuguese Liga outfit. The 29-year-old said: "I don't want to create false expectations but I have not come here to spend my holidays. I will prepare myself in the best way during preseason, and after that we will see."

19.13 BST: Manchester United have contacted Borussia Dortmund over the availability of Marc Bartra, says the Sun. The Spain centre-back is reportedly a preferred target of Jose Mourinho as backup for the newly acquired Viktor Lindelof.

18.35 BST: Following his Mexico team's 2-1 loss to Portugal in the Confederations Cup third-place match, Raul Jimenez weighed in on a possible move from Benfica to the Premier League.

Raúl Jiménez on potential Premier League move: It's a great league but we'll see. I've been given a date to return to Benfica #eltrieng - Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup) July 2, 2017

18.13 BST: Fenerbahce have released a short statement on their official website playing down reports in the last 24 hours linking them with a move for Dani Alves. The former Barcelona right-back parted ways with Juventus at the end of last season, with a move to Manchester City and a reunion with former manager Pep Guardiola a possibility.

As for a move to the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahce said: "There is no interest in the football player from our club.We would like to advise our fans that this lie is an unfounded report."

17.52 BST: Wayne Rooney's future at Manchester United is still unclear, but one thing that is clear according to the Sun is that he won't be bought out on the cheap. The outlet reports that Rooney will reject a £10m payoff to part ways with the club this summer and instead exercise his option to extend for another year on £300,000-a-week wages to earn triple that potential buyout over the course of next season.

17.18 BST: Those Hector Bellerin-to-Barcelona rumours just won't go away... The Sun claims the Arsenal defender's representatives are working on a deal for him to make a return to his former club this summer.

17.08 BST: Premier League newcomers Brighton may have had an £11 million bid for Werder Bremen's Thomas Delaney rejected last week, but that does not appear to be stopping them in their pursuit of the midfielder. The Sun says they will return with a new offer for Delaney, but may have to pay up to £15m to get him.

16.55 BST: Marquinhos will not be going to Manchester City anytime soon, according to The Independent. The newspaper states that Pep Guardiola's side have ended their interest in the Paris Saint-Germain defender after he signed a new contract with the Ligue 1 club.

16.24 BST: More for you now on Alexandre Lacazette, who, according to the Daily Telegraph, is due to travel to London to complete a club record £52 million transfer to Arsenal from Lyon.

15.47 BST: We have a DONE DEAL in the Premier League where West Brom have just completed the signing of Jay Rodriguez from Southampton... While the transfer fee is undisclosed, sources told ESPN FC that West Brom had offered £12 million. Story here.

15.43 BST: Hakan Calhanoglu is edging closer to completing his move from Bayer Leverkusen to AC Milan...

15.28 BST: Paris Saint-Germain are about to deal Manchester United a big blow, so The Sun says. The Ligue 1 club are apparently set to pip United to Monaco's Fabinho after making a £42 million bid.

14.54 BST: There's been plenty of talk about Romelu Lukaku leaving Everton this summer, and if he does, The Sun reckons Olivier Giroud will be his replacement at Goodison Park. The newspaper claims Everton are thinking about making a £20 million bid for the Arsenal striker.

14.27 BST: We have a DONE DEAL -- Valencia have completed the signing of Nemanja Maksimovic on a five-year contract...

14.11 BST: Porto's Ruben Neves could be set for a switch to Championship side Wolves, with the Daily Mail reporting that the English club have made an ambitious £14 million bid for the midfielder.

13.46 BST: Reece Oxford has joined up with Borussia Monchengladbach for preseason following his loan move to the club from West Ham...

13.15 BST: West Ham may have had a bid turned down by Burnley for Andre Gray in January, but that will not stop them lodging a £15 million offer this summer, the Daily Mirror claims.

12.55 BST: Riyad Mahrez is on his way to Arsenal, according to Calciomercato.it. The website claims the Gunners will complete a deal to sign the Leicester man in the coming days...

12.41 BST: Is Hakan Calhanoglu closing in on a move from Bayer Leverkusen to AC Milan? His Instagram suggests he is...

12.25 BST: Kieran Gibbs could be set for an Arsenal exit this summer, with the Daily Mirror saying that the North London club are prepared to let the left-back go for £8 million.

12.12 BST: Jesus Navas is currently a free agent after being released by Manchester City, but Football Italia is reporting that the winger could be on his way to Lazio, with the Serie A club offering him a contract worth €3.5 million per year.

11.56 BST: With Mohamed Salah having departed Roma for Liverpool this summer, the Serie A club are on the lookout for his replacement... According to AS, the man they want to bring in is Athletic Bilbao attacker Inaki Williams, with Roma's sporting director Monchi a fan.

11.47 BST: Werder Bremen have just confirmed that 38-year-old striker Claudio Pizarro will not be signing a new contract with the club...

11.39 BST: Some breaking news from Bournemouth where Dan Gosling has just signed a four-year contract extension...

11.30 BST: Roma defender Antonio Rudiger may look to be set for a switch to Chelsea, but the Daily Mirror is claiming that Manchester City are hoping to hijack the move.

11.10 BST: Matteo Darmian will have to ask to leave Manchester United if he wants to return to Italy this summer, sources have told ESPN FC. United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to keep the defender at Old Trafford despite interest from Juventus and Inter Milan. Story here.

10.55 BST: Alexandre Lacazette is heading to Arsenal for €53 million on a five-year deal, according to Telefoot...

10.42 BST: Sky Sports is reporting that West Brom are set to sign Jay Rodriguez from Southampton for £15 million. They will pay an initial fee of £12m, with the deal including £3m of potential add-ons.

10.21 BST: Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has spoken to RMC about Kylian Mbappe and -- surprise, surprise -- he wants to keep the teenage sensation at the Ligue 1 club.

"I have not spoken to him, because he knows how we work, that we want to keep him," he said. "I think the club and he will make the best decision." Story here.

10.05 BST: The Times has some bad news for Arsenal fans... Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has, it says, rejected a new contract from the club and is prepared to leave the Emirates Stadium for free next summer when his current deal expires.

09.53 BST: What transfer business have Chelsea got planned for the summer? ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti examines...

09.37 BST: Manchester United fans could be in for a treat if The Sun is to be believed. It states that Jose Mourinho wants to bring in Everton's Romelu Lukaku -- as well as Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

09.22 BST: More from the Daily Mail... Arsenal have apparently told Alexis Sanchez he won't be allowed to join Manchester City. The Gunners will not let their star man leave for a Premier League rival and want him to move abroad if he is to leave.

09.13 BST: Aleksandar Kolarov could be on his way to Turkey, according to the Daily Mail. The newspaper claims Besiktas have offered the Manchester City defender a four-year deal.

08.54 BST: As clubs' transfer plans take shape, ESPN FC's club correspondents have predicted their teams' starting XIs for the coming season here.

08.37 BST: More from the Mirror: Jurgen Klopp will reportedly keep Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool this summer due to concerns over the cost of a potential replacement. They were linked with Mbappe after all.

08:22 BST: While it seems all signs are pointing to Chelsea signing Antonio Rudiger from Roma, the Mirror says Manchester City are hoping to steal him away from their Premier League rivals. It cites sources close to the Germany international as saying he'd be keen to work with Pep Guardiola.

Rafa set to offer Hart lifeline

Unsettled Man City keeper Joe Hart could be a Magpie by the end of the summer, if Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez gets his way.

The Sun says that the former Real Madrid manager is keeping tabs on Hart, who is almost certain to leave the Etihad in the coming weeks.

West Ham and Watford are also circling the 30-year-old England international, but the paper says that Newcastle's transfer team has turned its full attention to Hart now that Willy Caballero has joined Chelsea.

Rudiger hints at Chelsea move?

Eagle-eyed Instagram fans are in a tizzy after Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger "liked" Nike's post of Chelsea's new home kit on Saturday.

Metro says that the move is a sure sign that the Roma defender is on his way to Stamford Bridge, suggesting that a £33 million deal is in the works.

The 24-year-old has made 72 appearances for the Giallorossi since joining them back in 2015, and he would certainly suit Antonio Conte's three-man backline if the transfer were to go through.

The good news doesn't stop there for Chelsea fans. Another target of Conte's, Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko, liked the same post.

Welcome to Milan, @hakanc10! 🔴⚫

Check out the pics from his arrival at the airport 🛬📸

Next stop: Milanello at 5PM! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/pNnL9Tc6HO — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 2, 2017

Tap-ins

-- Bayern Munich's courtship of Alexis Sanchez continued Saturday, with Carlo Ancelotti admitting that the Arsenal star is a "great player" and he would welcome him to the Bundesliga champions -- but only for the right price.

-- Las Palmas playmaker Roque Mesa is edging closer to a £11 million move to Swansea City, according to the Telegraph.

-- Bolton Wanderers are tracking Australia international Mark Milligan, but SBS says their hopes of a transfer could be scuttled by the Socceroos' poor FIFA world ranking.

-- Sources have told ESPN FC that West Ham United are planning to bring Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez back to the Premier League.