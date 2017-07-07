There's a real chance they might actually be teammates soon, but Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku buddied up as friends to take on all comers in a 5-a-side match.

As part of their summer excursion to the United States, the two Premier League stars took to the pitch together at the Urban Soccer 5 centre in Los Angeles.

In the interest of keeping things fair, the pair appeared to regularly swap sides as they engaged in a bit of friendly action.

Indeed, Pogba and Lukaku enjoyed a swift kick-around with the locals before retiring to the canteen for a spirited sing-a-long.

It's not every day that your local sports centre can boast having almost £200 million of talent on their astroturf.