          Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba play 5-a-side in LA as Man United move nears

          9:10 AM GMT
          • Chris Wright

          There's a real chance they might actually be teammates soon, but Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku buddied up as friends to take on all comers in a 5-a-side match.

          You Say We Dream Too Big, We Say You Think Too Small! #us5center cc: @paulpogba @rlukaku9

          A post shared by Urban Soccer 5 Center (@us5center) on

          As part of their summer excursion to the United States, the two Premier League stars took to the pitch together at the Urban Soccer 5 centre in Los Angeles.

          In the interest of keeping things fair, the pair appeared to regularly swap sides as they engaged in a bit of friendly action.

          Premier League x US5 💪⚽️ @paulpogba @rlukaku9

          A post shared by Urban Soccer 5 Center (@us5center) on

          Indeed, Pogba and Lukaku enjoyed a swift kick-around with the locals before retiring to the canteen for a spirited sing-a-long.

          It's not every day that your local sports centre can boast having almost £200 million of talent on their astroturf.

