Dani Alves has said Josep Maria Bartomeu was lying after the Barcelona president claimed the right-back left the Catalan club for personal reasons.

Alves, 34, joined Juventus on a free transfer from Barca last summer and has since insinuated he moved on because of a conflict with Bartomeu and his board.

Bartomeu contradicted that claim last week, though, suggesting in an interview with Diario Sport that the Brazil international actually left because of a personal matter.

However, sharing an article relating to Bartomeu's comments on Twitter, Alves said the claim was a "lie."

Barca president Bartomeu had said: "Dani's a nice guy, he got on well with everyone, but he left for personal reasons which only he, his partner and I know about -- it's not to do with what he's said about the board."

In an interview with ABC in February, Alves had called the Barca board "false and ungrateful" and said they showed him a lack of respect which ultimately led to his transfer to Juve.

He added: "I played [the board] at their own game and signed a contract with a termination clause [which allowed him to move for free]. Those who run Barcelona today have no idea how to treat their players."

Daniele Badolato/LaPresse/Icon Sportswire

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN FC that Alves is still expected to sign for Manchester City despite reports in France that Paris Saint-Germain are trying to hijack the deal.

City were favourites to sign the defender after he left Italian champions Juventus this summer with one year remaining on his contract.

L'Equipe claims that PSG have launched a late bid to sign Alves, who got married at a secret wedding in Ibiza on Saturday.

City are in the market for new full-backs and hope to agree deals for Alves, Monaco's Benjamin Mendy and Tottenham's Kyle Walker before leaving for their preseason tour to the United States next week.