NFL coaches are known to be sticklers for details, and the importance of finishing plays, and as he finds his way in the Dallas Cowboys lineup, 22-year-old Nigerian-American Chidobe Awuzie is already showing that attention to detail all coaches love.

After the Cowboys' Sunday night 19-3 victory over the New York Giants, league debutant Awuzie noted such a detail, albeit a negative one, telling KweseESPN: "I missed a tackle on kickoff.

"That one kind of hurt me. I'd been running down there trying to make a play and I ended up missing it. In practice I was making that play, so it's just a learning step and the next game hopefully I'll get the opportunity to make that play again."

Perfectionist Awuzie was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of April's NFL draft, and takes joy in representing Nigeria as one of the growing number of Nigerian-Americans in the NFL.

The University of Colorado product told KweseESPN: "It's a real proud thing. Ever since I was a kid I found my pride, my strength, everything was in Nigeria. I wanted to be identified with Nigerians even though I was born in America.

"It was a really proud moment that they called me [as the Cowboys draft pick] and I was able to represent my country."

California-born Awuzie's parent's weren't so easy to convince when he wanted to play American football while at school in San Jose, though, as it shifted focus away from his academics, which they considered far more important.

"That was the biggest problems in our house. Just me and my brother not living up to our educational standards," he explained.

"Especially in elementary school to middle school, sometimes even in high school. That's what caused our parents stress. Football was all good and everything but if the grades weren't right, the house wasn't right."

Awuzie took the understanding about the importance of education with him to college in Boulder and found the right balance to succeed on and off the field. The business major graduated in three and a half years from the Leeds School of Business.

Chidobe Awuzie during his time at the Colorado Buffaloes. Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire

That's an achievement for any student, but especially for one that had to deal with the time demands of Division One football. The second round pick actually missed the first day of his rookie minicamp with the Cowboys in order to go back to school to receive his diploma.

The cornerback is an astute student of the game as well. Cowboys safety Byron Jones, who also spent his rookie season learning and playing various positions in the secondary, told ESPN about Awuzie's development from training camp to week one: "One thing that's unique about him is he's incredibly intelligent. He understands the playbook.

"He's playing a lot of positions. He's very similar to me, as a guy we're asking to play a lot of positions. The future's bright for him. He's far ahead of where I was my rookie year. He just understands a lot more He just understands football. He'll be a good player. I see him being better [than I was my rookie year]. He's going to do well. He's going to be a very good player."

Intelligence on the football field requires putting in the effort to learn about past players, and Awuzie has plenty of role models to take note of, saying: "There's a lot of players that play my position that I can look at, look at the techniques that they use, for me to get better.

"Players like Darrelle Revis, and Nnamdi Asomugha. He [Asomugha]was a great player and that's also a player, since he was Nigerian, I automatically gravitated towards. I always used to watch how he played, on youtube."

Now in Dallas, Awuzie has readily accepted tutelage from all corners but has been inspired by veteran linebacker Sean Lee and his assistance to the rookie defenders, saying Lee is the epitome of a leader for young players.

Awuzie said of Lee: "[He's] taking care of the young guys, making sure that our heads up, making sure that we're in our playbook, and he's leading the defense at the same time, pulling you to the side as a rookie. He's making you feel important too. He's been that guy for me that's really been a veteran leader."

In Sunday's game against the Giants, Awuzie saw himself on the field for a significant number of snaps, after veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick left in the first quarter with a broken hand and the Cowboys reshuffled the cornerback positional rotation.

The rookie showed no overt apprehension as he ended up with four tackles in the game for a defense that only allowed three points to the Giants. But his own efforts were secondary: "All that matters is we got the W.

"Everybody obviously had to come together, prepare really well so they could perform individually, but all that really matters is the team and that we got the W."

As for being pressed into action, Awuzie added: "You always gotta stay ready. I knew the possibility [that] if someone goes down, I'm the next starter. So I prepare like a starter."

With each snap Awuzie finds himself on the field for this season, the Cowboys coaches and fanbase will be able to see the Nigerian-American rookie display his physicality and attention to detail in the secondary, while staking his claim as a future cornerstone for America's Team.