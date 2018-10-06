Best of Week 6: A Georgia Tech grudge match, Texas fair food

In 1999, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Mike Leach had a trick up his sleeve before the Sooners faced off against Texas in the Red River Rivalry. (4:24)

Week 6 is already off and running with so much pettiness. Is there anything better than old college football grudges?

Stick around with us on Saturday for the best stuff.

Fair game

It's a big day at the State Fair of Texas, where Texas and Oklahoma meet on Saturday in one of college football's greatest rivalries.

Baker Mayfield has already weighed in with his version of an "on this day" memory.

What a delicious dish by the Baker. Speaking of, here's' this year's State Fair of Texas winner for Best Taste in the savory division, Fernie's Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce.

State Fair of Texas

What is a Hoppin' John cake, you ask? Well, lemme tell you. It's described as a "traditional New Year's Eve 'good luck' dish," combining black-eyed peas, white rice, spicy smoked sausage, green onions and a blend of spices, bread crumbs and eggbeaters to form a cake. It's then deep fried and topped with a black-eyed pea relish, garnished with pickled okra, and served with a side of Jackpot sauce. OK, now what is Jackpot sauce, you ask? Yeah, I don't know anything about that.

State Fair of Texas

This cotton candy taco was a big winner, claiming Best Taste in the sweet category, and Most Creative. It's graham cracker waffle-cone batter that's formed into a taco shell, coated with a marshmallow glaze, then stuffed with chocolate, toasted marshmallow and organic cane sugar cotton candy. It's topped off with chocolate cookie crumbles and two chocolate cream-covered biscuit sticks with marshmallows.

It's always a big game, but it's a low-risk proposition to attend, because even if your team gets wrecked, you can head out, dip your sorrows in some Jackpot sauce and go stare at the Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation.

The @MattressFirm Illumination Sensation is about to start! Head over to the Esplanade for one of the best shows at the Fair 😍 #BigTex #StateFairofTX pic.twitter.com/cfuLAFzeJk — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 4, 2018

Running it up (and down the field)

that little smile from Paul Johnson at the end lmao pic.twitter.com/l3Q6vPHJmW — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) October 6, 2018

Georgia Tech completed one pass against Louisville on Friday night and won 66-13. The Yellow Jackets ran 65 times for 542 yards and eight touchdowns and scored on every offensive possession.

It was a clinic in the triple option, perfect for the history between two of the coaches involved.

Our David Hale wrote in 2015 about Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson's seeming distaste for Brian VanGorder, now Louisville's defensive coordinator.

Johnson served as the offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern in the mid-1980s and as head coach there from 1997 through 2001, running his trademark option offense. Following the 2005 season, Georgia Southern hired VanGorder, who swiftly ditched the offense in favor of a pro-style attack. Around a proud program that had won six national championships in the FCS (including two under Johnson), VanGorder's breaks with tradition were extremely unpopular.

"He said something about bringing them into the 21st century," Johnson recalled. "And I said, 'There's a [scoring] record there, shoot for it.' So that was it."

VanGorder even made a commercial for the Eagles' 2006 season that ended with him pointing at the camera, saying, "There is no option."

Johnson tries to downplay his feelings now. Back then, not so much.

"The guy who took over acts like they've got to go back to ground zero," Johnson, then the coach at Navy, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution during VanGorder's first season at Southern. "It's not like it was broke, but if you listen to him, it's like they're starting from nothing."

USA Today reported that Johnson even called a Georgia Southern official that year and told him that he wanted to schedule them "because I want to beat the hell out of Brian VanGorder."

He didn't get that chance. VanGorder lasted one 3-8 season, the worst in school history. His offense averaged 22 points per game (a steep drop from the 38 PPG the previous season). Then he abruptly left three weeks before signing day -- with three years left on his contract -- to be the Atlanta Falcons' linebackers coach.

On Friday night, Johnson got another shot and ran wild, piling up the most rushing yards Louisville has allowed since 1932.

"We didn't have any answers for their offense," Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said.

The best games

Hey, check out these uniforms

As part of a retro weekend theme, Pitt is wearing its old-school unis across sports, which should always be the Panthers' unis anyway, for a home game against Syracuse (12:20 p.m., WatchESPN)

Minnesota is gonna wear some shiny helmets against Iowa (3:30 p.m., BTN). The Gophers are going to wear them all day, too, according to this:

Gold

Maroon

Maroon



All day. pic.twitter.com/AVAyd5i9B8 — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 4, 2018

No. 9 West Virginia is going with the yellow helmet/jerseys/pants trifecta, which the Mountaineers call their "Gold Rush" get-up, against Kansas (noon, ESPN2).

It's a throwback kinda thing on Saturday when Texas A&M and No. 13 Kentucky meet for the first time since 1953 -- the season before Bear Bryant left Lexington for College Station. Texas A&M is honoring its 1998 Big 12 title team with replicas of the jerseys from that season, complete with mesh-look numbers, a BCS sticker on the helmets and a fauxback SEC patch.

Take a closer look at Texas A&M's 1998 throwback uniforms https://t.co/OCMF5FlwOB pic.twitter.com/nO6ofht3Fe — Travis L. Brown (@Travis_L_Brown) October 2, 2018

Going hog wild

Arkansas is officially unveiling its new "Wild Band of Razorbacks" monument in the north end zone complex at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, honoring its undefeated 1964 team. According to sculptor Dick Idol, who has worked on the monument for about six years, it's 25 feet tall by 50 feet wide and features six bronze hogs that are each about 7 feet tall and 12-14 feet long. The $2 million project was paid for by a gift from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a co-captain of that '64 team.

Wooo Pig Sooie!! Awesome pic.twitter.com/j8yNNvMyLQ — DAVID BAZZEL (@DavidBazzel) October 5, 2018

Haskins for Heisman?

I cast my Heisman ballot for #DwayneHaskins! Click the player you think deserves the Heisman House vote. (📍@NissanUSA) — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) October 5, 2018

Joe Burrow lost the Ohio State quarterback derby to Dwayne Haskins, before transferring to LSU. But he's doing his own campaigning for Haskins, who is completing 70.8 percent of his passes for 1,464 yards, 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.

Eyes on the prize

A few weeks ago, we highlighted the mesmerizing spectacle of the UCF fan who had a knack for staring through the television camera and into your inner being.

Now it can be told that he is a freshman civil engineering major named Anthony Allan, and that if the "Ellen" show would give him a call "that would be so sick."