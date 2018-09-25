For the sixth time since its inception as the San Francisco Bowl in 2002, the Bay Area's college bowl game is changing names.

After being known as the Foster Farms Bowl the previous four seasons, the game has agreed to a multiyear deal to become the Redbox Bowl, according to an official announcement Tuesday. The game will continue to pair a Pac-12 team with a team from the Big Ten and be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Dec. 31 -- a week before the stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, will host the College Football Playoff championship game.

"We are in the midst of an incredibly exciting year for college football in the Bay Area and the addition of an innovative brand like Redbox as the game's new title partner greatly adds to that excitement," said Ryan Oppelt, executive director of the Redbox Bowl. "This year's Redbox Bowl features a family-friendly noon kickoff that will help launch a weeklong celebration of college football in the Bay Area and we welcome Redbox and their brand of entertainment to the party."

Prior to being the Foster Farms Bowl, the game was known as the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, the Emerald Bowl and the Diamond Walnut San Francisco Bowl. It moved from San Francisco to Santa Clara in 2014 -- about 45 miles south -- when Levi's Stadium opened.

In last season's game, Purdue beat Arizona 38-35.