College football bowl projections after Week 4

Urban Meyer discusses his emotions during his first game back on the sidelines for Ohio state after a three-game suspension. (0:40)

Ohio State looked sharp in Week 4 with Urban Meyer back on the sideline. How far can the Buckeyes go this season?

Here are the bowl projections after Week 4.

All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff schedule

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Dec. 29, 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Sherman: Alabama vs. Georgia

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Dec. 29, 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Clemson

Sherman: Ohio State vs. Clemson

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Jan. 7, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Sherman: Alabama vs. Clemson

Bowl schedule

New Mexico Bowl

Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dec. 15, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: UNLV vs. UAB

Sherman: Middle Tennessee vs. Utah State

AutoNation Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Bonagura: Georgia Southern vs. Middle Tennessee

Sherman: Troy vs. Temple

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas

Dec. 15, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Bonagura: Washington State vs. Boise State

Sherman: Cal vs. Boise State

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Arkansas State vs. Akron

Sherman: Georgia Southern vs. Toledo

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Dec. 15, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Troy vs. Louisiana Tech

Sherman: UAB vs. Appalachian State

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl

Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium

Boca Raton, Florida

Dec. 18, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: FIU vs. Temple

Sherman: FAU vs. Buffalo

Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Dec. 19, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Houston vs. Toledo

Sherman: FIU vs. Akron

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Dec. 20, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: San Diego State vs. Cincinnati

Sherman: Syracuse vs. USF

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Dec. 21, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Marshall vs. Western Michigan

Sherman: Marshall vs. Cincinnati

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Dec. 21, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Utah State vs. Eastern Michigan

Sherman: Fresno State vs. Western Michigan

Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama

Dec. 22, noon (ESPN)

Bonagura: Arizona State vs. USF

Sherman: Memphis vs. Army

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Dec. 22, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Air Force vs. BYU

Sherman: Iowa State vs. Houston

Dollar General Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Dec. 22, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Appalachian State vs. Buffalo

Sherman: Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan

Hawai'i Bowl

Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

Dec. 22, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Hawai'i vs. FAU

Sherman: Hawai'i vs. Louisiana Tech

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Cotton Bowl, Dallas

Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Northwestern vs. North Texas

Sherman: Colorado vs. North Texas

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field, Detroit

Dec. 26, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Indiana

Sherman: Indiana vs. Ohio

Cheez-It Bowl

Chase Field, Phoenix

Dec. 26, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Utah vs. Fresno State

Sherman: Arizona State vs. TCU

Walk-On's Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Memphis vs. Virginia

Sherman: Wake Forest vs. Southern Miss

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium, New York

Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Syracuse vs. Maryland

Sherman: Maryland vs. NC State

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium, Houston

Dec. 27, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Texas A&M vs. Texas

Sherman: Texas Tech vs. South Carolina

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Kentucky vs. Boston College

Sherman: Florida vs. Virginia

Camping World Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Dec. 28, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Miami vs. Oklahoma State

Sherman: Texas vs. Boston College

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Bonagura: Wyoming vs. Coastal Carolina

Sherman: San Diego State vs. Coastal Carolina

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 28, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Sherman: West Virginia vs. USC

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Dec. 29, noon (ESPN)

Bonagura: LSU vs. UCF

Sherman: UCF vs. Miami

Belk Bowl

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Dec. 29, noon (ABC)

Bonagura: South Carolina vs. Duke

Sherman: Mississippi State vs. Duke

San Francisco Bowl

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Dec. 31, 3 p.m. (Fox)

Bonagura: USC vs. Iowa

Sherman: Minnesota vs. Oregon

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 31, noon (ESPN)

Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Army

Sherman: Navy vs. BYU

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Missouri vs. TCU

Sherman: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

SDCCU Stadium, San Diego

Dec. 31, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Bonagura: Colorado vs. Wisconsin

Sherman: Iowa vs. Washington State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Florida vs. Minnesota

Sherman: Michigan State vs. Missouri

Hyundai Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31, 2 p.m. (CBS)

Bonagura: Cal vs. NC State

Sherman: Utah vs. Virginia Tech

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Jan. 1, noon (ESPN2)

Bonagura: Mississippi State vs. Michigan State

Sherman: Michigan vs. Kentucky

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Jan. 1, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Bonagura: Auburn vs. Michigan

Sherman: Wisconsin vs. Auburn

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Jan. 1, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Washington

Sherman: Stanford vs. Notre Dame

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Jan. 1, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Penn State vs. Stanford

Sherman: Penn State vs. Washington

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Bonagura: Georgia vs. West Virginia

Sherman: Oklahoma vs. LSU