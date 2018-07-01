Deontay Wilder hopes Alexander Povetkin knocks out Anthony Joshua and that he will no longer accept a flat fee for a fight. (0:47)

Anthony Joshua is not ready for a heavyweight unification fight with Deontay Wilder insists former WBO title holder Joseph Parker but he added if the fighters want to battle it out they will make it happen.

Parker went 12 rounds with Joshua before losing by unanimous decision Mar. 31 and now faces Dillian Whyte July 28 in London's O2 Arena as he looks to get back towards a title fight.

"I'm surprised," Parker told RadioLive Sunday Sport. "After the fight with me he called [Deontay] Wilder out, but it seems to me he keeps changing his tone despite Wilder clearly wanting that fight.

"He [Wilder] wants to unify the division. I speak to him often and can really sense that passion he has to be undisputed champion. Joshua wants to unify too but I don't think he thinks he is ready for Wilder. He [Joshua] wants to take that fight at the right time for him."

Parker feels he has another five years in him and the fight against Whyte will show he belongs at the top of the division and ultimately challenge for a world title.

"Personally I think Wilder [would defeat Joshua], even though he is wild -- wild Wilder -- but he is real loose, elusive and has power.

"He has scary one-punch knockout power. I'd take pick to win, but boxing is a funny game and I might be wrong."

He added that AJ has a responsibility to take on Wilder: "I feel he should, for the sport. I feel he should to prove himself that he is the best and he should do it for the fans. Now he is fighting [Alexander] Povetkin and everyone is going 'We don't want to see Povetkin. They want Joshua-Wilder.

"If they really want to make that fight happen, they will make it happen. There are no excuses."