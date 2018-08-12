Jordan Clarkson was not cleared to play in the Asian Games per an agreement between NBA and FIBA. (2:32)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson was not cleared by the National Basketball Association (NBA) to represent the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank said in an official statement that Clarkson can only participate in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments.

"The NBA's agreement with FIBA stipulates that NBA players can participate in the Olympics, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Continental Cup competitions, and associated qualifying tournaments," the statement read. "Because the Asian Games are not one of those competitions, NBA players are unable to participate."

ESPN5 had reported Saturday that Clarkson would not be able to play for the Philippines in the Asian Games.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) had been working to get Clarkson on board and even included the Filipino-American in the final 12-man roster announced by national coach Yeng Guiao Friday night.

Guiao said he was willing to take a risk for a chance to include Clarkson in the lineup but the risk did not pay off with the NBA not giving him the go-signal.

The 26-year-old guard, however, was cleared to play in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament. The Philippines will play two games in September before the NBA season opens in October.

"In accordance with the NBA's agreement with FIBA, Jordan is welcome to represent the Philippines in the agreed-upon competitions," the statement continued.

With Clarkson out, the Philippine team will try to insert Don Trollano onto the roster. If approved, he will join Chris Tiu, Maverick Ahanmisi, Beau Belga, James Yap, Raymond Almazan, Gabe Norwood, Christian Standhardinger, Poy Erram, Stanley Pringle, Paul Lee, and Asi Taulava.

The team is set to leave for Indonesia on Sunday night.